One man was severely injured and another man arrested following an ATV crash in Sebago early Sunday morning.

Matthew Brill, 18 years old of Bridgton, was ejected from the rear area of the ATV when the operator, Taale Thompson, 20 from Naples, was unable to control a left turn and flipped the ATV on its side shortly before 1 a.m., according to a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s responded along with Sebago Fire/Rescue and applied a tourniquet and pressure dressings to help control severe bleeding from Brill’s arm.

Further information on Brill’s condition was not immediately available.

Thompson was charged with OUI with severe injury, a class C felony, and the incident is still under investigation, according to the release.

