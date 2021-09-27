‘Help Fear Truth’

Exhibits/Galleries

“Autumn,” featuring John Bowdren, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Oct. 1-31, Hawk Ridge Farm, 90 Minot Road, Pownal. Outdoor sculpture garden by reservation only. Free, junelacombesculpture.com.

“The Color of Light,” Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport, 40 Main St., work by 40 Maine artists, through Oct. 17, freeportartsandculture.org.

Maine Craft Weekend, statewide tour of Maine craft studios, businesses and events, Oct. 2 and 3, in conjunction with American Craft Week, mainecraftweekend.org.

“The Permanent Photography Collection: Recent Acquisitions in the Stephen K. UNE Art Gallery,” University of New England, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, through Oct. 8, une.edu.

“A Phoenix from the Ashes,” Moss Galleries, Falmouth. Premier paintings commemorating 20th anniversary of 9/11, by contemporary abstract painter Michael Mulhern, through Oct. 23.

Running with Scissors Open Studios + “6×6,” Oct. 2 and 3. Featured artists include Rebecca May Verrill, Soozie Large, Kincaid Pearson, Jena Gorham, Julia Luft, Haley Linnet, Martha Kearsley and Jess Tabby Shaps at 250 Anderson St., Portland.

“Scenes of Maine,” annual exhibit of paintings, through October, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland, richardboydartgallery.com.

Stephen G. Hobson — Wildlife and Landscape Photographs, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 29, Gallery at Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org.

Friday 10/1

Nexus.PortL, 5-9 p.m., Immersives Art Collective transforms Congress Square Park, Forest Avenue, Portland, into an immersive art experience during First Friday Art Walk. Free, nexusportl.com.

Friday 10/8

“Transformation/Identity,” opening reception, 5:30-7 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath. Artists Jennifer Goldfinger and Kathryn Geismar discuss memory and identity using oils and mixed media.

Ongoing

“Begin Again, Reckoning with Intolerance in Maine,” Maine Historical Society, Congress Street, Portland, through Dec. 31. To schedule an in-person visit to the exhibit and learn more, visit mainehistory.org/programs.

Maine Art Collective, multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St. Portland.

“Passing the Time: Artwork by World War II German Prisoners of War in Aroostook County,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Dec. 31, bit.ly/3jynISG.

“Re|Framing the Collection: New Considerations in European and American Art, 1475-1875,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Dec. 31, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibitions.

“Transformations: New Acquisitions of Global Contemporary Art,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Jan. 30.

Film

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater, virtual screenings via theapohadiontheater.com.

Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick: “There is a Woman in Every Color,” through Jan. 30, e xamines the representation of Black women over the past two centuries; “New Views of the Middle Ages: Highlights from the Wyvern Collection,” through Feb. 27.

Sunday 10/3

“Unearthing History in the Backyard: Afternoon Tea & Garden Walk,” 2:30 p.m., Skolfield-Whittier House parlor and garden, 161 Park Row, Brunswick, $5-$10, eventbrite.com.

Thursday 10/7

Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland, exhibit opening 5-7 p.m. for exhibits “Dancing in the Light” by Arthur Fink, “Deep Sea” by Michel Droge and “Reflectors, Emitters and Diffusers” by PSBL. On view through Nov. 12.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, hours at bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Joshua L. Chamberlain Museum (226 Maine St.), Skolfield-Whittier House (161 Park Row) and Pejepscot History Center (159 Park Row), Brunswick. For hours, talks and presentations see pejepscothistorical.org/events/talks-presentations.

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum at Bowdoin College, Brunswick, collections and exhibitions online at bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Street, portlandmuseum.org.

Music

Friday 10/1

An Acoustic Night With Dispatch, 11 a.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland.

Barney Martin, 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport.

Brooke Binion (theWorst) + Carissa Johnson, 7 p.m., The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St, Portland.

“Bruce in the USA,” 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $20-$45, auramaine.com.

Saturday 10/2

Vacationland Ceili Band, 4 p.m., inauguration of new music loft at The Music Loft at Linden Lea, 655 Elmwood Road, Pownal. $18-$20, facebook.com.

Flamenco, 7 p.m., local flamenco dancer Lindsey Bourassa with singer Bárbara Martínez, flamenco guitarist Andreas Arnold, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22, tickettailor.com.

Diane Cluck, Kath Bloom, and Karl Blau, 7:30 p.m., SPACE’s re-opening show, 538 Congress St., Portland. $12.

C-DOT 416, 8 p.m. Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $20.

Sunday 10/3

Clutch, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $30, statetheatreportland.com.

Thursday 10/7

Harold Stover, 12:15 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music Noonday Concert Series, 28 Neal St., Portland with organist, composer, charter member of conservatory faculty. Free, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Anjimile, 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $12, space538.org.

Friday 10/8

The Grown-Ups, 7 p.m. livestream, Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $18, cadenzafreeport.com.

An Evening with RJ Miller, 8 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music Dimensions in Jazz, 28 Neal St., Portland. $5-$25, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Golden Rules the Thumb, Van Chamberlain, Junesevere, DJ Herbsman, 8 p.m., The Apohadion Theater, 107 Hanover St., Portland. Masks and proof of vax ID required at door, $10.

Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party, rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St, Portland. flasklounge.com.

Darlin’ Corey, 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Irish Music Night, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Theater/Dance

Maine Playwrights Festival, open for new scripts by Maine playwrights. Deadline for submissions is Nov. 28, acorn-productions.org.

“Perseverance,” by Maine playwright Callie Kimball, live at Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave. through Oct. 17; stream Oct. 13-31. A 20th-century African-American schoolteacher is determined to elevate her students; 100 years later, a white teacher runs for office. Pay-what-you-can, portlandstage.org/show/perserverance.

Friday 10/8

“The Marvelous Meep Island Adventure,” 4 p.m., Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine at Jordan Field located at Brick Hill Townhouses, South Portland. Free, family-friendly, traveling outdoor show, no reservations needed, usm.maine.edu/theatre.

Ongoing

Stroudwater Comedy Series, 7-10 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 4 Thompson’s Point, Portland. $10, reservations required through eventbrite.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: