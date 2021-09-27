Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  9/29  9 a.m.  Fish Pier Authority

Wed.  9/29  4 p.m.  Mayor’s Monthly Zoom

Wed.  9/29  5 p.m.  City Council Workshop

Thur.  9/30  5 p.m.  Finance Committee

Mon.  10/4  3 p.m.  Fish Pier Authority

Mon.  10/4  5 p.m.  City Council Meeting

Mon.  10/4  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Departments Committee

Tues.  10/5  8 a.m.  Legislative/Nominating Committee

Tues.  10/5  5 p.m.  Charter Commission Elections Committee

Tues.  10/5  5:30 p.m.  Housing and Economic Development Committee

Wed.  10/6  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland Board

Wed.  10/6  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Wed.  10/6  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Education Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
Forecaster Community, portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles