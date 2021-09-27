Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 9/29 9 a.m. Fish Pier Authority
Wed. 9/29 4 p.m. Mayor’s Monthly Zoom
Wed. 9/29 5 p.m. City Council Workshop
Thur. 9/30 5 p.m. Finance Committee
Mon. 10/4 3 p.m. Fish Pier Authority
Mon. 10/4 5 p.m. City Council Meeting
Mon. 10/4 6 p.m. Charter Commission Departments Committee
Tues. 10/5 8 a.m. Legislative/Nominating Committee
Tues. 10/5 5 p.m. Charter Commission Elections Committee
Tues. 10/5 5:30 p.m. Housing and Economic Development Committee
Wed. 10/6 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland Board
Wed. 10/6 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 10/6 6 p.m. Charter Commission Education Committee
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
