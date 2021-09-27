Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues. 10/5 6 p.m. School Committee 14 School House Road

Wed. 10/6 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Thur. 10/7 3:30 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Wed. 10/6 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Wed. 10/6 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 10/4 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Tues. 10/5 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon. 10/4 6 p.m. Board of Appeals Town Hall

Mon. 10/4 6 p.m. Library Board of Trustees

Mon. 10/4 6:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Mon. 10/4 7 p.m. Recycling Committee Town Office

Tues. 10/5 7 p.m. Select Board Wescustogo

Wed. 10/6 6:30 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee Wescustogo

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues. 10/5 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 9/30 7 p.m. Operations Committee Log Cabin

Mon. 10/4 4 p.m. School Policy Committee Superintendent’s Office

Mon. 10/4 7 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee Community Room

Tues. 10/5 9 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board Community Room

Tues. 10/5 7 p.m. Shellfish Committee Community Room

Wed. 10/6 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee Community Room

Wed. 10/6 7 p.m. General Board of Appeals Log Cabin

Thur. 10/7 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Log Cabin

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: