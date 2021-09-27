Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Tues. 10/5 6 p.m. School Committee 14 School House Road
Wed. 10/6 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Thur. 10/7 3:30 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Wed. 10/6 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Wed. 10/6 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 10/4 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 10/5 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Mon. 10/4 6 p.m. Board of Appeals Town Hall
Mon. 10/4 6 p.m. Library Board of Trustees
Mon. 10/4 6:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Mon. 10/4 7 p.m. Recycling Committee Town Office
Tues. 10/5 7 p.m. Select Board Wescustogo
Wed. 10/6 6:30 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee Wescustogo
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Tues. 10/5 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 9/30 7 p.m. Operations Committee Log Cabin
Mon. 10/4 4 p.m. School Policy Committee Superintendent’s Office
Mon. 10/4 7 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee Community Room
Tues. 10/5 9 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board Community Room
Tues. 10/5 7 p.m. Shellfish Committee Community Room
Wed. 10/6 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee Community Room
Wed. 10/6 7 p.m. General Board of Appeals Log Cabin
Thur. 10/7 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Log Cabin
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Arts Calendar: Sept. 30
-
Scarborough Leader
Spectators welcome to watch teams pull plane for veterans
-
Nation & World
John Hinckley, who shot Reagan, to be freed from oversight
-
Local & State
190 Mainers affected by massive data breach of web company affiliated with far-right groups
-
The Forecaster
Northern Meetings: Sept. 30-Oct. 7