Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues.  10/5  6 p.m.  School Committee  14 School House Road

Wed.  10/6  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Thur.  10/7  3:30 p.m.  Community Advisory Response Team

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Wed.  10/6  7 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Wed.  10/6  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  10/4  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  10/5  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon.  10/4  6 p.m.  Board of Appeals  Town Hall

Mon.  10/4  6 p.m.  Library Board of Trustees

Mon.  10/4  6:30 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Mon.  10/4  7 p.m.  Recycling Committee  Town Office

Tues.  10/5  7 p.m.  Select Board  Wescustogo

Wed.  10/6  6:30 p.m.  Parks and Recreation Committee  Wescustogo

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues.  10/5  6:30 p.m.  Ordinance Review Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  9/30  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  Log Cabin

Mon.  10/4  4 p.m.  School Policy Committee  Superintendent’s Office

Mon.  10/4  7 p.m.  Affordable Housing Committee  Community Room

Tues.  10/5  9 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Board  Community Room

Tues.  10/5  7 p.m.  Shellfish Committee  Community Room

Wed.  10/6  6 p.m.  Parks and Lands Committee  Community Room

Wed.  10/6  7 p.m.  General Board of Appeals  Log Cabin

Thur.  10/7  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  Log Cabin

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

