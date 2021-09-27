BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick and Mt. Ararat golf teams have seen plenty of each other this season, six times to be exact. There was a different feel in the air when the two sides met for the seventh and final time this season, maybe because Monday’s match meant more than the others. Yes, the postseason has arrived, and a spot in the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A championship was up for grabs Monday.

Top-seeded Brunswick kept its composure and rode it to the end, downing Mt. Ararat by 10 strokes to move onto Thursday’s KVAC shootout taking place at Brunswick Golf Club.

“We were fired up coming into today,” said Austin Stromick of Brunswick, who shot a 39, the low medalist on the day. “We knew there was more at stake today, so Charlie (Austin) wanted to up our game knowing that we’d have this opportunity.”

The winner was determined by the combined lowest four scores by each team. Brunswick’s low of 171 was good enough to top Mt. Ararat’s 181.

Brunswick will take on the winners from the two other divisions. Winners of the other divisions will be decided on Tuesday.

Brunswick entered the match with a 4-2 season series advantage, but Mt. Ararat head coach Gerry Caron wasn’t thinking about the past.

“It doesn’t matter how many times they beat us or we beat them,” said Caron. “It only matters how good you are right now on this very day.”

The two sides are playing in the KVAC South division. Mt. Ararat earned its way to Monday’s match by way of forfeit after No. 3 Camden Hills declined to play.

The winner of Thursday’s KVAC shootouts will receive an automatic bid to the team state championships, which are scheduled to take place on Oct. 9 at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

A chance at an automatic bid was more than enough motivation for Brunswick heading into Monday’s match.

“I think knowing that we have an opportunity to receive an automatic bid stuck with us throughout the match,” said Stromick.

Teams who don’t receive the automatic bid to the team state championship match will have to earn a spot on Oct. 5 in the KVAC individual and team qualifier, also set to take place at Natanis Golf Course.

For the Eagles, playing the rival Dragons so many times can be a blessing and a curse.

“You’re definitely comfortable with your opponent when you play them this many times,” said Mt. Ararat No. 1 golfer Ty Henke. “It’s also tough, golf is a game where your game can change, so sometimes you can be thrown off.”

Henke wasn’t pleased with his performance on Monday.

“It wasn’t my day, I feel as though I left a lot out on the course,” said Henke, who shot a 41. “That’s just golf, I’ll learn from my mistakes made today and come out better next match.”

Henke’s 42 was the lowest score from an Eagle. Parker Bate shot 43, Sam Betz had a 48, and Luke Spooner shot 49 to round out the Mt. Ararat low four.

After Stromick was Austin for Brunswick, who finished with a 41. Garrett Countway had one of his best rounds of the season for a 43, while Will Farschon and Ayden Marini both finished with 48.

