The Maine Lobstermen’s Association sued federal fisheries regulators Monday to force a review of new rules intended to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales, claiming the restrictions are based on flawed science and pose an existential threat to their industry.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., takes aim at a so-called “biological opinion” published by the National Marine Fisheries Service in May. The fisheries service is named as a defendant along with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and fisheries service Assistant Administrator for Fisheries Janet Coit.

The biological opinion served as the basis for new regulations on the use of trapping equipment and the seasonal closure of a large part of the Gulf of Maine, set to go into effect next month to protect the endangered whales. Only about 400 right whales remain.

In its legal complaint, the lobstermen’s group argues regulators used flawed evidence and placed undue blame on Maine’s lobster industry for right whale deaths without acknowledging the impact of Canadian fisheries, Atlantic shipping and natural mortality on the endangered population. Decades of conservation work intended to protect the whales also was ignored by the fisheries service, the lawsuit alleges.

“The science does not support the agency’s plan,” said Maine Lobstermen’s Association Executive Director Patrice McCarron. “Using worst-case scenarios that hold Maine lobstermen accountable for right whale deaths occurring in Canada won’t help protect right whales, but it will decimate Maine’s lobster industry.”

If successful, the lawsuit would require the marine fisheries service to reassess its biological opinion. The recently created rules would remain in place until a new review was released.

This story will be updated.

