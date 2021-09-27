ROAD RACING

Organizers of the Boston Marathon publicly apologized for running the 125th edition of the planet’s most celebrated footrace on Indigenous Peoples Day.

Now they’re seeking to make amends by throwing the spotlight on a member of Rhode Island’s Narragansett tribe who won the race twice in the 1930s and inspired the name “Heartbreak Hill” to describe the most iconic – and dreaded – section of the course.

The Boston Athletic Association, which administers the marathon, said Monday it will honor the legacy of the late Ellison “Tarzan” Brown, Boston’s champion in 1936 and 1939, in the run-up to the race’s pandemic-altered Oct. 11 staging.

The Boston Marathon traditionally is held in mid-April on Massachusetts’ unique Patriots Day holiday. In 2020, it was canceled in its traditional format for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic, and because of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, it’s being run this year in the autumn rather than the spring.

Next month’s running falls on Indigenous Peoples Day – observed in some places as an alternative to Columbus Day – and that rankled enough people for the BAA in August to issue “sincere apologies to all Indigenous people who have felt unheard or feared the importance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day would be erased.”

Massachusetts does not officially recognize Indigenous Peoples Day, but Newton – which lies on the marathon course – does.

SOCCER

SUPER LEAGUE: UEFA has been forced to abandon its attempt to ban Super League clubs Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid from the Champions League due to court action over the governing body’s attempt to punish the rebellion.

A Spanish court injunction in June led to UEFA initially pausing the disciplinary case against the clubs who refused to renounce the project that collapsed in April. A renewed demand last week from a Madrid judge for UEFA officials to comply with the ruling not to sanction the clubs led to the disciplinary case being officially scrapped.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Neil Maupay ran through to lob home a finish in the fifth minute of stoppage time and earn Brighton a 1-1 draw at local rival Crystal Palace.

Brighton would have climbed into first place with a win but still left satisfied after Maupay’s late equalizer, which came as Joel Veltman helped the ball forward from just inside his own half following a poor clearance by Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Wilfried Zaha put Palace ahead from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time after Conor Gallagher was fouled in the box by Leandro Trossard as the midfielder ran nto the area.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: No. 16 Coastal Carolina is adding Virginia to its football schedule in three of the next four seasons.

The schools announced the series with the Chanticleers playing at Virginia in 2022 and 2025. The Cavaliers of the Atlantic Coast Conference will play at Coastal Carolina in 2024.

BOXING

INJURY: The Dominican boxer who was hospitalized after a brutal knockout on the undercard to the Anthony Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk fight was in a “good condition,” his boxing manager said.

Lenin Castillo’s legs appeared to spasm after he hit the canvas following a big punch by British opponent Callum Smith in the second round of their light-heavyweight fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. Castillo was carried out of the ring on a stretcher and taken to a hospital in London.

Event promoter Eddie Hearn alleviated some initial concern by saying an hour after the incident that the 33-year-old Castillo was “responsive.”

Castillo’s manager, Raul Pastrana, has told The Associated Press that Castillo has been released from the hospital.

TENNIS

STANA OPEN: Russian players Varvara Gracheva and Anastasia Gasanova progressed from the opening round of the inaugural tourney at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

The seventh-seeded Gracheva overcame Kristyna Pliskova 6-3, 7-6 (5) and Gasanova eased past Yuliya Hatouka of Belarus 6-1, 6-1 at the hard-court tournament.

CHICAGO FALL TENNIS CLASSIC: Kim Clijsters lost in her latest return to the WTA Tour, dropping a three-setter against Hsieh Su-wei in the first round.

It was Clijsters’ first match since a first-round loss at the 2020 U.S. Open a little more than a year ago. That was part of a 0-3 record last season after the former No. 1-ranked player made a comeback that was interrupted by knee surgery in October and when she got COVID-19 this January.

Clijsters received a wild card for the Chicago tournament. But she was eliminated by Hsieh, an Australian Open quarterfinalist who closed out a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 victory in 2 hours, 18 minutes.

JURISPRUDENCE

CASE DROPPED: A Texas district attorney has rejected a felony sexual assault charge filed earlier this year by Austin police against the son of former cyclist Lance Armstrong.

Luke Armstrong was charged in April related to an incident in 2018. A woman told police in November 2020 that she was assaulted by Luke Armstrong after he drove her from a party to his father’s house in Austin. Because she was 16 at the time and he was 18, Luke Armstrong was charged with sexual assault of child. He had been free on a personal bond.

According to online Travis County court records, the case was recorded as “DA Rejection/No Charges Filed” on Aug. 24. Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza’s office confirmed the charge was dismissed and declined further comment.

