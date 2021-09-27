LEEDS — The Maine Warden’s Service is investigating a report of a woman shot by a turkey hunter in a forested area near the end of Walton’s Way around 3 p.m. Monday.

The hunter called 911 and rendered aid to the victim until emergency personnel arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to Central Maine Medical Center and is in stable condition, the Maine Warden’s Service stated in a press release.

Multiple game wardens are on the scene investigating the incident, including the Warden service evidence response team and members of the Warden Service K9 Team.

The Maine Warden Service is being assisted in the investigation by the Maine State Police and the Androscoggin Sheriff’s office.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: