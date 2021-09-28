The Canadian conglomerate that owns most of the dams in Maine has sued the state over the high-stakes battle over the future of four dams on the lower section of the Kennebec River and the survival of Atlantic salmon in the United States.

Brookfield Renewable Power, a subsidiary of $600 billion global asset company Brookfield Asset Management, sued the Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Marine Resources late Monday afternoon in Kennebec Superior Court. The suit claims that the agencies have not conformed to a legally binding 1993 administrative agreement and other state administrative laws in their alleged goal to demolish the four dams, located between Waterville and Skowhegan.

“The state of Maine is intent on demolishing Brookfield’s four dams on the lower Kennebec River,” the suit asserts, and argues that one state agency, DMR, has violated state laws governing administrative procedures by drafting materials for another, DEP, which has the power to block the federal relicensing of hydroelectric dams.

The suit argues DMR is “leading the state’s efforts to remove Brookfield’s dams” but that it is prohibited from ghost-writing fish passage policies for DEP, the agency that participates in the relicensing process conducted by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. One of the four dams – the Shawmut project in Fairfield and Benton – is under review for FERC relicensing and must get water quality approval from Maine as part of that process.

Sean Mahoney, executive vice president of the Conservation Law Foundation, described the suit as “bordering on the frivolous” and said its argument that state agencies can’t work together on water quality certification is absurd. “I guess in today’s age there’s no shame, and if you say anything loud enough and often enough maybe enough people will think it’s true,” said Mahoney, whose organization supports removal of the dams.

Neither Brookfield Renewable nor Gov. Janet Mills’ office responded to interview requests Tuesday morning.

At stake in the fight over the four dams is the fate of river-run fish in the Kennebec River watershed and, environmentalists say, the future of Atlantic salmon in the United States. The dams – the others are Hydro Kennebec and Lockwood in Waterville and the Weston dam near Skowhegan – effectively block salmon’s access to pristine spawning habitat in Western Maine’s Sandy River. Conservationists and Mills’ administration want at least one of them removed, but owner Brookfield Renewable has argued that building or improving fish passages will remedy the situation while continuing to provide clean power.

In September, CLF and three other Maine conservation groups sued Brookfield– which owns 5,300 hydro dams worldwide and 38 in Maine – in federal court over alleged violations of the Endangered Species Act at the four dams. The conservation groups alleged that Brookfield Renewable has been killing Atlantic salmon at its dams on the Kennebec in violation of the law since Dec. 31, 2019, when its federal authorizations to kill salmon expired.

Brookfield’s suit doesn’t address the future of salmon but rather asserts that the state effectively tied its hands when it negotiated and signed a comprehensive river resource management plan for the Kennebec in 1993. That plan, the suit asserts, was a legally binding agreement among the then-owners of the dam, the state, environmental groups, and federal agencies that compels disputes over fish passage to be handled through FERC processes.

But Brookfield also claims it is illegal for DMR to have submitted comments to FERC calling for one or more of the dams to be removed because the legally binding 1993 river plan “explicitly recognizes the value of the lower Kennebec dams to the State of Maine.” It also says DMR is prohibited from directly advising DEP to impose fish passage standards on Brookfield because such advice took place “outside the FERC process.”

This interpretation appears to argue that when preparing water quality certification requirements for the dams, DEP cannot obtain advice or information from any other agencies of state government because such inter-agency cooperation would be occurring outside the FERC process.

Brookfield therefore asks the court to declare DMR’s proposals regarding fish passages and dam removal to be illegal and unenforceable and that it can’t address such concerns via the state water quality certification process.

In the filing, Brookfield says it had a cooperative relationship with state agencies during the years Gov. Paul LePage was in office but that there was a marked turn under Mills. It says that in May a DMR official warned Brookfield the parties were on a mutually destructive path and that the agency would “lean into” the water quality certification proposal for the Shawmut dam to achieve dam removals.

The state and environmental groups argue removing one or more the dams would increase the odds endangered Atlantic salmon and other sea-run fish will make it through the fish bypasses in the ones that remain and improve environmental conditions in the stretches of the river that have served as impoundments for the dams.

Some scientists also believe restoring fish runs could help rebuild inshore stocks of fish like cod and haddock that used to feed on them. Ted Ames, a fisherman-turned-researcher, won a MacArthur Foundation genius fellowship in 2005 for his work highlighting the connection.

This summer officials at the Sappi paper mill in Skowhegan have expressed concern that if the Shawmut dam were removed they would no longer have access to necessary water supplies. In response, Mills issued a letter saying she “will no allow” the mill to be endangered. She said Brookfield had “wrongly suggested that the state is requiring the removal of the Shawmut Dam, going so far as to employ scare tactics and to suggest that my administration wants to close the mill.”

Brookfield has emphasized the importance of keeping Maine’s hydropower capacity intact to help it meet its ambitious climate change goals, which include Mills’ goal of becoming carbon-neutral – having net zero carbon emissions – by 2045. Environmental groups engaged in climate change want at least some of them removed all the same as together the four generate just 46.9 megawatts of power, or about 3 percent of the state’s renewable electricity production.

