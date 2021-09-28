A man died after the car he was driving hit a utility pole and crashed into a house in Glenburn late Monday, the Maine Department of Public Safety said.

Peter H. Oliver, 45, was driving a 1996 Toyota Camry south on Hudson Road shortly after 11 p.m. Monday when the car crossed the northbound lane, went into a roadside ditch and hit a utility pole, spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in a news release Tuesday night.

The car then spun back onto the road, continued across both lanes and the lawn at 588 Hudson Road, striking the house. Oliver was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is unknown, Moss said.

An older woman was asleep in the room where the car hit the house and was transported to a hospital as a precaution.

“The impact of the crash sent her bed across the room,” Moss said. “Remarkably she was virtually unharmed.”

The statement didn’t give Oliver’s address or say whether the cause of the crash was being investigated. Moss said no further information was available Tuesday night.

