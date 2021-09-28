SOUTH PORTLAND — Emergency personnel found a person with a gunshot wound in a parking lot near South Portland High School Tuesday night.
City police officers and firefighters responded at around 8:48 p.m. to a report of a possible gunshot wound in the high school’s upper parking lot at 637 Highland Ave., said Capt. Robb Couture, fire department spokesman.
Emergency crews found a person with a gunshot wound in one leg that didn’t appear to be life-threatening, Couture said in a written statement. Firefighters transported the person to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment.
The parking lot overlooks the high school football field and tennis courts, and the Portland skyline in the distance, and teens and couples gather there at night.
A section of Highland Avenue between Mountain View and Nutter roads was closed to traffic Tuesday night while police investigated the shooting.
No further information was available Tuesday night.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox lose fourth straight as Orioles rally against Chris Sale
-
Arts & Entertainment
Alan Jackson reveals nerve condition affecting his balance
-
New England
Massachusetts sheriff proposes using jail to house people with addiction
-
Local & State
Person found with gunshot wound near South Portland High School
-
Forecaster Sports
Falmouth girls fall short against undefeated Windham