SOUTH PORTLAND — Emergency personnel found a person with a gunshot wound in a parking lot near South Portland High School Tuesday night.

City police officers and firefighters responded at around 8:48 p.m. to a report of a possible gunshot wound in the high school’s upper parking lot at 637 Highland Ave., said Capt. Robb Couture, fire department spokesman.

Emergency crews found a person with a gunshot wound in one leg that didn’t appear to be life-threatening, Couture said in a written statement. Firefighters transported the person to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment.

The parking lot overlooks the high school football field and tennis courts, and the Portland skyline in the distance, and teens and couples gather there at night.

A section of Highland Avenue between Mountain View and Nutter roads was closed to traffic Tuesday night while police investigated the shooting.

No further information was available Tuesday night.

