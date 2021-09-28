WINDHAM – Kimberly Johnson Barnicle, 53, beloved wife of Frank Barnicle and loving mother of Jacob and Patrick, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on Sept. 25, 2021. ﻿She was born on Oct. 10, 1967, in Biddeford, to Roger Johnson and Barbara Gilstorf Esty. Kim met Frank in July 1988 and they spent the next 33 years creating memories with family and friends. They married in 2002 and went on to have two sons that Kim loved beyond measure. ﻿Kim worked at Mercy Hospital for over 30 years in many capacities impacting the lives of patients and colleagues alike. She was quick to offer comfort, or to share a laugh or a story. She was pleased to earn her M.A. earlier this year. ﻿Kim had a heart “as big as the ocean”, a mischievous glint in her eye, and an infectious laugh. Kim made the best of every situation and saw the best in everyone. She loved her family fiercely and was happiest when spending time with family and friends.﻿In addition to her husband and sons, Kim is survived by her mother, Barbara; father, Roger and his wife, Suzanne; brother, Kenneth and his partner, Sarah; niece, Mila; mother-in-law, Ann Barnicle; and her husband’s extended family. She will live forever in the hearts of those who knew her.﻿Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation that will be held 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, where a memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. To express condolences and to participate in Kimberly’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

