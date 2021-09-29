Brunswick’s planning board gave Tedford Housing’s plans for a new emergency homeless shelter preliminary approval Tuesday.

The 17,568-square-foot building would increase Tedford’s adult emergency housing capacity from 16 to 24 beds and have space to accommodate up to 10 families.

Tedford now has one emergency shelter for adults and one for families. The proposal would replace the existing shelters with one building with two wings across from Wal-Mart in Cooks Corner.

Citing aging facilities, Tedford has wanted to expand since 2013. Until recently, zoning stood in the way.

Tuesday’s meeting mostly drew supporters.

“We evaluated dozens of sites and selected the location on Thomas Point Road because it best meets the needs of our guests,” said Tedford Housing Executive Director Rota Knott. “It is easily accessible and in close proximity to a variety of resources, supportive services including the hospital, other healthcare safety net organizations, transportation, career services and employment opportunities.”

Among those who spoke in favor: Town councilors Kathy Wilson and Dan Ankeles, State Sen. Mattie Daughtry, Brunswick Housing Authority Executive Director John Hodge and State Rep. Poppy Arford.

“The missions of Tedford Housing and Mid Coast Hospital converge to support our most vulnerable people in the community at times when they need it most,” said Mid Coast-Parkview Health President and CEO Lois Skillings. “The relationship between health and housing has been long established. Not only is stable housing needed to heal from health problems, but the lack of housing can create numerous health issues that would not otherwise occur.”

About five Brunswick residents spoke in opposition.

“I will fight this every step of the way, and I am begging you all here to see that this is just not the proper location,” said neighborhood resident Jennifer Navarro. “I ask that you protect us as our town elects and realize that a lot of families are living right there and none of us feel safe.”

Tedford hopes to receive final approval at the Nov. 9 planning board meeting.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: