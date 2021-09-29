A $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed in the Senate. A $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package (that also includes a lot of infrastructure) has moved in the House. And everyone’s hair is on fire because that adds up to a whopping $4.5 trillion.
But what everyone forgets, passes over or ignores is that this enormous amount is to be spread out over a decade or so. So, that $4.5 trillion lump sum would more likely be about $450 billion per year.
Still big bucks. Absolutely. But even at $450 billion (if both measures pass) means we’re spending over 60 percent more on the military than on the whole rest of the country. That’s $725 billion for the Pentagon and $450 billion for the rest of us.
Puts things in a whole different perspective, don’t you think?
Pauline S. Hunneman
Freeport
