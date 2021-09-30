Why is it that so many people have such short memories? When some big, often-tragic event happens, we are all outraged or saddened and there are many calls for action.
A few examples I can think of were the Newtown massacre of children in school; the horrible climate events this past summer in the U.S. when temperatures in the Northwest were over 110 degrees, and the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police. In each instance there was horror and outrage, and calls for action, and rightfully so. But nothing substantial seems to happen.
There has been no real tightening of gun laws, action to mitigate the effects of climate change is stalled and there is so much fighting between Democrats and Republicans about police reform – it looks like nothing much will happen.
Where is the outrage now?
Time has a way of dimming our passion and even our outrage. Voices become still, or at least not as loud. It seems nothing much will change until a majority of us in this country raise up our voices again and let our elected representatives know we mean business this time.
Tom Levin
Freeport
