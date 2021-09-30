Want to explode the heads of the self-righteous? Point out facts exemplifying their years of ineptitude failing to solve a problem they present as “our top focus.” This is what City Councilor Tae Chong did when he criticized the failure of the Portland school board, the Portland Public Schools superintendent and the “progressive” groups who think that good intentions, mixed with “do the right thing” rhetoric, will solve problems (“Councilor Tae Chong: Portland Public Schools shortchanging Black students, those in poverty,” Sept. 24).

Mr. Chong’s constructive criticism presented numbers and facts. Interviewed by the Press Herald (“Portland councilor and school leaders clash over race and income inequities in city’s schools,” Sept. 24), those he targeted responded with: pointless whining (“He does not offer anything specific”), excuses (“Schools can’t do it alone”) and drivel (“We’ve been getting a ton done”). Lost on the Portland school board and superintendent is that problems aren’t solved by throwing money at them, nor by wallpapering new programs and policies over old ones, nor by adding more staff.

Mr. Chong was pointing out failures in fundamental education that will help minorities, and all students, achieve their highest potentials. The numbers he stated define the efforts of Portland school officials as achieving a high standard of mediocrity. I also agree with him that this doesn’t appear to be a problem with the quality of the teachers.

Robert Kahn

resident, City Council District 3

Portland

