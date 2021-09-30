By now you’ve seen, read or heard about Question 1, to ban the Central Maine Power corridor. Read carefully, as this is going to tick off most who have a thinking brain.
A “yes” vote gives the corridor a thumbs-down while giving the legislators the right to change the projects underway back as far as 2014. (Which includes the CMP corridor.)
A “no” vote gives the CMP corridor a thumbs-up while saying “no” to retroactive laws and rulemaking.
I have to hand it to whoever wrote Question 1. It’s a win-win for CMP either way. The legislators can change and approve the project, which they had failed to do. Hence, the court case that caused the ruckus that CMP did not have permission to deforest the proposed route.
Whatever you believe, remember this: The state will win in the end and the power line to Massachusetts will be built, even if the voters say “no.”
Mark Seibel
Sanford
