SOUTH PORTLAND – Kenneth H Conley, 76, of 136 Dawson St. died Sept. 26, 2021 in Portland. He was born on Dec. 25, 1944 to the son of John Jr (Skip) and Elizabeth (Betty) Conley and attended St. Dominic’s Catholic school through his elementary years and then went on to graduate from Portland High School.Ken was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees as was his father Skip. He did the crypto jumble crossword puzzles every day from childhood. Ken loved card games, cribbage and of course watched Jeopardy every night! His activities included playing pool at the local pool hall after school and as an adult going to Scarborough Downs to pick out a winner (if he was lucky), a passion passed down by his father SkipKen married Barbara Hodgdon in 1968 and they had three children Kenny, Karen and Crystal.Barbara and Ken called themselves the Bickerson’s due to Barbara’s vivacious, outgoing personality and Ken being such an introvert, caused a bit of drama from time to time. They believed in their vows and supported each other through many of rough days. Ken was loyal husband and worked very hard to provide for his family. Many great memories were made each summer at Sebago Lake State Park where he vacationed with his family.Ken had a dry sense of humor and loved a good practical joke or two. The grandkids loved to be around him because he was such a pushover and would laugh and joke with them. Deering Oaks was the local spot he took all the kids to feed the ducks and get ice cream. He would also help the kids with their math homework teaching them the “old “methods. Ken watched all of his grandkids at one time another to help out, he loved them!Ken was a silent giant with a great big heart!He would do anything for one in need. He loved his family most of all, supporting each one as the need arose. His first priority was always was his loving wife, Barbara and his children. He also enjoyed a special relationship with his Sister Nancy, talking for hours on the phone about god knows what. If he was your friend, it was for a lifetime!His big smile and quick wit will be missed by all!He was predeceased by his father John J. Conley Jr., his mother, Elizabeth Conley; brothers, baby Thomas, John J. Conley, III, and Richard Conley and sister, Patricia Beaudreau.Survivors include his wife Barbara Conley of S. Portland; three children Ken Conley of Old Orchard Beach, Karen Conley of South Portland and Crystal Conley of Kennebunk; two brothers Edward Conley of South Portland and James Conley of Portland, two sisters Nancy Murdoch and Judith Conley both of Windham; five grandchildren Paige Conley, Deanna Kenniston, Jenna Conley, Ryan Kenniston and Jack Twombly; four great-grandchildren Rilee, River, Alison and Mathew A heartfelt thank you to the Barron Center in Portland Maine! The entire staff handled Ken and family with such tender loving care and dignity. The Family is forever thankful!If you wish to send flowers please send them to;Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral home, 199 Woodford St., Portland ME 04103The family invites you to a Celebration of Life at 1p.m. at South Portland House of the Nazarene, 525 Highland Ave, South Portland; followed by a committal service at 2:30 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery and a reception at 3 p.m. VFW Post #832 Maine Military Museum 50 Peary Terrace, South Portland. You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.comIn lieu of flower’s you can make a donation to the:Saint Jude Children’sResearch Hospitala charity Ken was very passionate about

Guest Book