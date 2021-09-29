Mary Ann Obery 1932 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Mary Ann Obery, 88, of Topsham, passed away, surrounded by family, on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 following a brief illness. Mary Ann was born in Waterville to Levite Pilon and Gertrude Milliken Pilon on Oct. 14, 1932. She attended Waterville High School and went on to graduate Phi Beta Kappa from Colby College in 1954. It was there she met her husband of 63 years, Alfred. After graduating college, she taught at a private girl’s school in Waterville for two years before she and Al moved to Boston, and then on to Fort Monmouth, N.J., where Al was stationed in the Army. Returning to Maine in 1960, they settled in Topsham. Mary was never content sitting around and found plenty of activities to keep her busy. She joined a local bridge group in the early sixties, that has played continuously since. Bridge served not only as an fun escape from hectic family duties, but also as an information conduit about her children’s misdeeds around town. As well as being voracious reader, knitting and crosswords were other activities that brought her much joy. Mary and Al became track and field officials with the local high schools and colleges. She volunteered her time to many worthy causes over the years ranging from SAD 75 school board member, Cancer Crusade Capers fund raiser to poll worker for several elections. Mary was a congregant at St. Charles Parrish in Brunswick. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Levite and Gertrude, a brother, Richard and husband, Alfred. She is survived by her four sons and daughters-in-law, Curtis and Lisa of Cumberland, Christopher and Gina of Norfolk, Va., Kevin and Jan of Topsham, Eric and Sharon of Portland. Mary also leaves behind her grandchildren, Kristen, Jack, Madison, Patrick, Anne, Allie, and Carolyne; as well as her great-grandson Cameron; and a niece Danielle. A private ceremony will be held at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s name to: CHANS Home Health & Hospice. Online: https://www.midcoastparkviewhealth.com/giving/donate. Phone: (207) 373-6064 Mail: Annual Giving Fund Mid Coast Hospital P.O. Box 275 Brunswick, ME 04011-9992

