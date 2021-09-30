South Portland police have arrested a Portland man and charged him in connection with a shooting at South Portland High School on Tuesday.

Eddie Roberts, 20, was charged with elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, the South Portland Police Department said in a news release.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the school’s upper parking lot, where police found a boy who had suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to Maine Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

South Portland police conducted numerous interviews and identified Roberts as a suspect. They obtained an arrest warrant and detectives from the Portland Police Department recognized Roberts on Thursday afternoon and took him into custody.

A search warrant was served at 93 Front St. in Portland just before 3 p.m. and a firearm believed to be the gun used in Tuesday night’s assault was recovered, police said.

Roberts was taken to the York County Jail.

