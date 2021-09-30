Enclave Scarborough’s 7th annual Vintage Car Show back to school drive took place Aug. 26.

The event was a huge success according to an Enclave press release The event raised a good amount of money for Reiche School in Portland as well as several school supply donations

In addition, there were special themed raffle winners, a 50/50 raffle winner, and Dana and Jennifer Bradbury recieved ‘Best in Show’ for their 1946 Studebaker pick-up.

“A friend of mine built this 10-12 years ago,” Bradbury said. “I had always wanted a Hot Rod so I told him if he ever wanted to sell it, I’d start saving money and about five years ago, it became mine.”

“This is our fourth time at Enclave’s Car Show,” he said. “We are part of two car clubs, one being Downeast Street Rods. It’s a hobby of ours. We go to 12-15 shows a year. The reason we like Scarborough’s show is listening to their residents stories. Most of them probably drove these cars and I hope when I’m that age, people put on a car show for me too.

The event organized by Lifestyles Directo, Amber Tarvers Jr., also had live entertainment with local band, the Pine Tones. From the food to the decorations, it was a fabulous 50s function for sure and according to Tarvers. “The residents absolutely loved it.”

