The Chocolate Church Arts Center will present a concert with indie singer and songwriter Lady Lamb at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. In this special performance, Lady Lamb will be accompanied by a string quartet.

Lady Lamb is the stage name used by Aly Spaltro, who started her songwriting career while living in Brunswick in the mid 2000s. It was there that, while working the closing shift at the local video store, Spaltro used the space as a makeshift, after-hours music studio. In 2010, she moved to Brooklyn, New York, and was eventually approached by Ba Da Bing Records to record an album. In 2013, “Ripely Pine” became her first nationally distributed release. The album led to extensive touring in the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom.

She jumped to Mom + Pop Records for her next full-length album, 2015’s “AFTER,” which landed on the Billboard rock, independent, and Heatseekers albums charts. She followed it in late 2016 with the self-produced EP “Tender Warriors Club,” recorded at Kristian Matsson’s home studio in Sweden. Her third full-length LP, “Even in the Tremor,” was released by Ba Da Bing Records in April 2019 to critical acclaim.

Chocolate Church Arts Center is requiring that all attendees show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours prior to a performance at the door. For this show, face coverings are strongly recommended while seated and required while purchasing concessions and merchandise, or while otherwise interacting with any center or Lady Lamb personnel.

The Chocolate Church Arts Center is located at 804 Washington St. in Bath. Tickets for Lady Lamb: An Evening with Strings are $30 in advance or $35 day of show and are available at chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling (207) 442-8455.

