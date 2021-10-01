Jacqueline Marie Toothaker 1946 – 2021 HARPSWELL – Jacqueline Marie Toothaker died unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Mid Coast Hospital. She lived a life of kindness, caring for family and always thinking of others. She had a heart of gold and a one-of-a-kind sense of humor. Jackie was born Jan 25 1946, the eleventh child of Thomas M. Byrne and Doris Cunningham Byrne. She was part of a big Irish family. Jackie graduated from Gardiner High School in 1964, making business classes her priority. As a young woman she worked at a small diner in Randolf called Ed’s Lunch. She blossomed there and made lots of friends. She excelled in her career and became a chef at the Holiday Inn, Augusta. She worked at Araback Shoe Co. where she did payroll and office work. In 1965 she met the love of her life, Kenneth Toothaker Sr. They married on Dec. 3, 1966 and began building a good life together in Harpswell where she took pride in her home. Ken was a lobsterman, and as the years went on she helped run all of his ventures on and around the ocean. They had a wharf building business through the 1970s before creating Ken’s Lobster. Later, she also started her own retail lobster business, called Jackie’s Live Lobster, which she was extremely proud, and took great care to decorate herself. She made many friends and enjoyed working with people. Because of health concerns she closed her business, and with her focus on getting well, she continued to handle payroll and help manage Ken’s Lobster. Jackie loved music. She and Ken were part of a country music band called the Fugitives. They became very popular and played at Rosedale Music Barn, Cundy’s Harbor Hall, American Legions across the state, and the CPO Club on BNAS and many more. Ken was a very talented guitar player, and Jackie was a singer, her lovely voice shined and it was beautiful. Ken passed away in 2012. Jackie later began a companionship with a dear friend of her and Kens, named Paul Skinner of Corinna. There she found an interest in mini horses. Together they had five and loved them all. She spent much of her time with them and even taught one to do tricks and dance. In 2019 her companion, Paul, passed and she moved back to Harpswell to live with her daughter, Kim Johnson and her three grandchildren who cared for her through her failing health. With lots of love and medical care Jackie regained much of her health and began to enjoy her life in the town she spent most of her years. She had a passion for yard sales and the Salvation Army retail store, where she was a regular and looked forward to her weekly trips in search of a good bargain. Jackie loved the holidays and put on many beautiful birthday celebrations and Christmas gatherings. Jackie always made sure her daughter Kim, stepchildren, and grandchildren always felt loved. Jackie was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Doris Byrne; an infant son, Timothy Tom Toothaker; her five brothers, Thomas, John, William, Edward and Paul, two sisters, Elizabeth and Patricia. She is survived by her daughter, Kim Johnson of Harpswell; her sister, Carolyn Perow and her husband Chuck of Woolwich, a brother, Stanley Byrne and his wife Joanne of Pittston; five stepchildren, Cindy Glynn and husband Jamie of Bowdoin, Georgia Hartley and husband Gary of Bowdoinham, Maddie Morrison and husband Tom of Brunswick, Kenneth Toothaker Jr. of Harpswell, Susan Toothaker of Brunswick; eight grandchildren, Kasey Johnson of Harpswell, Cheyanne Johnson of Bowdoin, Makenzie Johnson of Harpswell, Crystal Bassett and husband Drew of Bowdoin, Rachel Glynn of Bowdoin, Jamie Glynn Jr. of Bowdoin, Melinda Vaughn and husband Scott of Saco, Teddy Temple of Bowdoin; and great-grandchildren. Jackie had a huge love for animals. She loved watching and feeding the birds, and adored her dog Rosco, who will live out his days and be loved and spoiled by her daughter, Kim. At Jackie’s request there will be no service. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . To honor her, please spread kindness to animals or make a memorial contribution to the Midcoast Humane Society 190 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME 04011

