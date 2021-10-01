Wayne George Chesley 1956 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – On Sunday evening, Sept. 12, 2021, Wayne George Chesley, loving husband and father of three children, completed his earthly journey at the age of 65 after a brief battle with cancer. Wayne was born on Sept. 10, 1956, in Stoneham, Mass. to Victor and Virginia (Southwick) Chesley. He received degrees in Electrical Engineering and Mathematics from UMass Lowell, graduating Summa Cum Laude. On June 5, 1977, he married Elizabeth (Betty) Marie Piel. They raised one son, Steven, and two daughters, Franzi and Alice. Wayne was a faithful Christian of radical Anabaptist/Mennonite persuasion. He studied Scripture and Anabaptist theology and history extensively. He lived in several Christian communities. He networked with many people, and volunteered with the Mennonite Disaster Service, working on multiple relief projects in New England and Florida. Wayne participated on related discussion forums and in various projects. Wayne loved nature, the mountains and the ocean. He was an avid hiker and backpacker and hiked extensively in the NY Adirondack Mountains and the NH White Mountains, where he has summited all 48 of the “4000-footers”. He enjoyed being outdoors, foraging for mushrooms, and trout fishing and camping with his wife Betty. With his family roots in the Nova Scotia fishing trade, Wayne loved the sea and all things nautical, and was the proud captain of the Boston Whaler “Henry P”. He volunteered with Boy Scouts and Sea Scouts. He collected and repaired Coleman lanterns. Wayne raised his family on the Maine homestead named “Want Not Farm.” He taught their children a solid work ethic among the chickens, large vegetable gardens, beehives, apple orchard and farm stand. In his Amish straw hat, Wayne became a fixture at the Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival, selling garden produce and baked goods from a tractor-drawn wagon with his family. It was Wayne’s strong faith that saw him through his last days. He shared his joy about the good news of the Kingdom of God with others and wanted to encourage them. He had a special gratitude for his health team members. Wayne is survived by his wife Betty, of 44 years; their three children, Steven, Franzi (Kleinsasser) and Alice; and his two grandchildren Elanor Tivona and Dirk Wayne, whom he absolutely adored. Services and burial were held in Muncy Valley, Pa. on Sept. 18, 2021. Memorial donations can be made to: The Least of My Brothers through Glenn Roseberry on PayPal under @ glennroseberry and the Global Church Planting Partners. Based in Tanzania, this organization evangelizes and meet the needs of widows and orphans on a grassroots level

