Kadynne Smith scored in overtime as the Cheverus girls’ soccer team earned a 1-0 win over visiting Kennebunk on Saturday.

Smith tucked home a left-footed shot to the far post with just under a minute left in the overtime period to give the Stags (6-2) the win. Cheverus’ Emily Bontatibus made seven saves in goal for her fourth shutout of the season.

Mackenzie Howard had nine saves for Kennebunk (4-5).

MT. ARARAT 2, LEWISTON 0: Isla Godo chipped in a goal in the 31st minute to give the Eagles (4-1-1) a 1-0 lead as they beat the Blue Devils (0-7) in Topsham.

Elena Willis finished off a pass from Amanda Pickens in the final minute of regulation for Mt. Ararat.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 9, TEMPLE ACADEMY 0: Elise MacNair had three goals and four assists as the Seagulls (5-3) beat the Bereans (0-3) in Temple.

Tessa Ferguson and Camryn Blatchford had two goals apiece, while Maddy Dow and Sarah Davis also scored for Old Orchard Beach.

WAYNFLETE 2, LAKE REGION 0: Vivian Rallis scored on a free kick in the first half and Iris Stutzman added a goal early in the second as the Flyers (4-4) shut out the Lakers (1-5) in Naples.

Jesse Connors made four saves for Waynflete, while Jordan Blanton had 11 for Lake Region.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 9, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Angel Huntsman had a three goals and two assists as the Panthers (7-0-1) beat the Hawks (0-7) in Hiram.

Jazzy Huntsman and Charlotte Harper-Cunningham each added two goals, while Lila Jackson and Kailyn McIntyre both had one for NYA.

Sacopee Valley goalkeeper Elyse Guptill had 14 saves.

CAPE ELIZABETH 13, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Caroline Gentile had four goals and two assists as the Capers (8-0) beat the Raiders (1-5) in Cape Elizabeth.

Maggie Cochran added three goals and an assist, while Emily Supple had three goals. Caroline Concannon, Heather Campbell and Piper Duryee all scored once for Cape Elizabeth. CC Duryee had three assists.

FIELD HOCKEY

WINDHAM 2, SANFORD 1: Emma Morrison scored on a feed from Amanda Foss midway through the second quarter, then set up Hannah Heanssler in the third as the Eagles (5-5) topped the Spartans (1-7) at Windham.

Audrey Payeur scored off a scrum in front in the cage in the fourth for Sanford.

Kelsey Gerry made nine saves for the Eagles and Meg Sheppard stopped 10 shots for the Spartans.

NYA/WAYNFLETE 2, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Greta Tod scored the winning goal on a pass from Emma Bourden with 5:50 to play as the Panthers (4-3) beat the Hawks (2-6-1) in Hiram.

Emilia McKenney scored for NYA/Waynflete to break a scoreless tie from Bourden with 1:47 left in the first half, but Isabelle Edwards countered with a goal from Lea Dole midway through the fourth quarter.

Amber Barrett turned aside 11 shots for Sacopee Valley, while Jane Livingston had three saves for the Panthers.

BOYS’ SOCCER

YARMOUTH 7, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Jared Conant scored the game’s first goal and Yarmouth (8-0-1) added five more in the first half en route to a 7-1 victory over visiting Gray-New Gloucester (4-4-1) Saturday afternoon.

Conant, a senior captain, who uses a wheelchair because of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration, got the start on Senior Day and just 35 seconds into the game scored a goal for the fourth consecutive season. Isaac Grondin had the assist.

“It really meant a lot,” said Conant. “It was great to share the moment with my fellow seniors. I’m happy, but it’s bittersweet. It’s probably the last time I’m going to do this.”

“We always talk about working hard and not complaining and I’ve never heard Jared in the eight years I’ve known him ever complain,” said Yarmouth Coach Mike Hagerty. “He’s been a great role model for all of us.”

After the Patriots let Conant score, the Clippers reciprocated with an own goal, but after that, Yarmouth scored five times in 24 minutes to break it open, as Sutter Augur had two goals and Truman Peters, Adam McLaughlin and Sawyer Flowerdew all finished for a 6-1 halftime lead.

In the second half, Asher Lockwood scored late to complete the scoring.

LEAVITT 1, MORSE 0: Cooper McGray scored from Kaden Trenoweth midway through the second half to lift the Hornets (3-4-2) past the Shipbuilders (0-8-1) in Bath.

Leavitt goalie Myles Hanscom stopped six shots, while Quintin Webster made nine saves for Morse.

PORTLAND 3, SANFORD 0: Francisco Samuel scored two first-half goals and the Bulldogs (5-4) beat the Spartans (1-6-1) in Sanford.

Cristo Vumpa also scored, while Oliver Hattenbach, Martin Kalala and Nicky Paterniti each had an assist

Justin Gould stopped 15 shots for Sanford, while Jose Kiala had a pair of saves for Portland.

CAPE ELIZABETH 2, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Tiernan Lathorp and Robert Cochran scored goals as the Capers (7-2) beat the Raiders (3-3-2) in Fryeburg.

FOOTBALL

LEAVITT 45, WESTBROOK 6: Ben Sirois scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and the Hornets (3-0) cruised to a win over the Blue Blazes (2-3) in Westbrook.

