“I finally picked up ‘Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind’ by Yuval Noah Harari after my dad wouldn’t stop talking about it. And now I can’t stop talking about it. Harari’s frankness reels me in. His high-level, jam-packed recap of human’s (short) history on earth is impressive. In an odd way, the book has been grounding during the pandemic. Plenty come before us in Earth’s story, and much will follow.” — MONIQUE CORNETT, Falmouth
Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a few sentences, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. With the path of the pandemic again uncertain, we want to hear what you are reading in these unsettled times and why. Send your selection to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.
