The future USS Daniel Inouye departed shipbuilder Bath Iron Works on Monday in route to its home in the Pacific Ocean.
The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer made its way down the Kennebec River and then into the North Atlantic, officials said.
The warship bears the name of the late U.S. senator from Hawaii who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions in Italy in World War II. Inouye died in 2012.
The ship will eventually make its way to Hawaii where it will be commissioned and stationed at Pearl Harbor.
