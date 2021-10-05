Portland police said they arrested a suspect and recovered a gun after shots were fired on Congress Street late Tuesday afternoon.
Police say no one was injured when a man fired several shots near 887 Congress St. around 4:50 p.m.
Robert Rayford, 34, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, a police spokesman said, and other charges are likely to be filed.
The site of the incident is a medical office building across from the Maine Medical Center parking garage.
Police declined to say what may have led to the shooting but they don’t believe anyone was in danger during the incident.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Rich countries fall $10 billion short in climate finance pledges
-
Sports
Tuesday’s high school roundup: Brunswick earns tie with Lewiston in boys’ soccer
-
Business
Trump drops off Forbes 400 for first time in 25 years
-
Varsity Maine
Golf: Messalonskee posts top Class A score at state tournament qualifer
-
Nation & World
Questions amid Hurricane Ida’s destruction: Stay? Move? How far?