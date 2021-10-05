Portland police said they arrested a suspect and recovered a gun after shots were fired on Congress Street late Tuesday afternoon.

Police say no one was injured when a man fired several shots near 887 Congress St. around 4:50 p.m.

Robert Rayford, 34, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, a police spokesman said, and other charges are likely to be filed.

The site of the incident is a medical office building across from the Maine Medical Center parking garage.

Police declined to say what may have led to the shooting but they don’t believe anyone was in danger during the incident.

