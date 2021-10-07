WEST GARDINER – Susan J. Regina-Barker, 71, of West Gardiner, passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at home with family by her side. Susan was the first baby born at the Osteopathic Hospital in Portland, Maine on Dec. 2, 1949 to Harold and Olive (Towsend) Barker.

Raised in Pine Point, Susan cherished her childhood growing up on the beach and living in the salt air. After graduating from Scarborough High School in 1968 with Honors, she continued her education at Victor School of Business.

Susan worked over 20 years for Benoits in Portland in their accounting office and another 20 years for Harmon & Baert Assoc. in Saco. Along with being a dedicated employee, Susan was also enthusiastic about the community she lived in, serving on the Street, Water and Capital Projects committees in Biddeford where she lived and was married for 35 years to Ronald J. Regina. Susan also took part in coaching Biddeford High School Gymnastics for 12 years and became a mentor with the Biddeford Police Department JumpStart Program. She fully enjoyed being part of groups that encouraged change and helping those in need – always cheering for the underdog!

At age 55, Susan was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and fought it with a vengeance. She was determined not to let it stop her and accomplished her goal of getting her motorcycle license and riding her Harley Davidson. Susan also immersed herself in candlepin bowling and became the Senior Ladies State Champion in 2012. In recent years, she greatly missed her friends at The Big 20 in Scarborough.

Susan is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Michael and Becky Barker of Scarborough and her sister and brother-in-law Bonnie and Bob Groh of Durham; several nephews, one niece; childhood friend Sandra Zook-Gava, longtime friend Mildred Tuttle and extended family Calista and Bernard Campbell and their daughters Hailey and Kailyn of Wayne. Susan also leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law Jessica and Brian Quinn of West Gardiner with whom she resided. Her daughter was the thing she was most proud of and the feeling was mutual.

One of Susan’s favorite quotes was ‘when God closes a door, somewhere He opens a window’ and she found that to be true many times in her life and would always take the opportunity to remind others of the same. She will be greatly missed and memories of her flair for telling a story will be forever cherished.

Arrangements are by Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Donations in her memory can be made to:

PALS No-Kill Cat Shelter

in Winthrop, Maine

﻿

