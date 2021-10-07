SOUTH BERWICK — Declan Fitzgerald and Connor Walker staked Marshwood to a 2-0 lead in the first half, and Andrew Grady recorded 12 saves as the Hawks earned a 2-1 win over previously undefeated Scarborough in a Class A South boys’ soccer match Thursday.

Jack Matthews ended Gray’s shutout bid in the 63rd minute.

Scarborough, ranked first in the Varsity Maine boys’ soccer poll, dropped to 9-1. Marshwood is 9-2-1.

POLAND 1, ST. DOMINIC 0: Talen Langevin scored with an assist from Lucas Kelly as the Knights (2-8) edged the Saints (1-9) in Poland.

TEMPLE ACADEMY 5, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 3: Noah Young scored two goals, and Noah Brooks, Isaiah Simoneau and Gabriel Young added one apiece as the Bereans (3-4-2) overcame a 3-1 halftime deficit against the Lions (1-6) at South Portland.

Greater Portland Christian got two goals from Isaac Steward and one from Logan Hoffman.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

YARMOUTH 3, FREEPORT 2: Freshman Taylor Oranellas tied the game late in regulation, then Ava Feeley scored in the first overtime to give the Clippers (9-1-1) a victory over the Falcons (6-7) in Yarmouth.

The Clippers took the lead on a goal by Macy Gilroy, assisted by Feeley, in the seventh minute. Freeport drew even on Emily Olsen’s free kick late in the first half.

Meg Driscoll then gave Freeport a 2-1 early in the second half, but Oranellas put in a header off a Gilroy corner kick with 2:15 remaining in regulation.

Late in the first overtime, Katelyn D’Appolonia sent a long ball ahead to Feeley, who one-timed it past Falcons keeper Amanda Panciocco (five saves).

Regan Sullivan stopped five shots for Yarmouth.

SCARBOROUGH 2, MARSHWOOD 1: Lana Djuranovic and Ali Mokriski scored as the Red Storm (11-0) built a 2-0 lead and held off the Hawks (6-5-1) at Scarborough.

Lucy Parker converted a penalty kick in the second half for Marshwood. Samantha Arnold made 15 saves for the Hawks.

GORHAM 3, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Maddy Michaud recorded a hat trick as the Rams (9-1-2) defeated the Golden Trojans (7-4) at Gorham.

Michaud gave Gorham a 2-0 lead with goals in the 12th minute, assisted by Leah Woodbury, and in the 31st, set up by Allie Miles.

Thornton’s Charlotte Belanger sliced the lead in the 34th minute. Michaud got her third goal late in the second half.

Kate Leblanc made 17 saves for the Trojans, while Gorham’s Rachel Gross stopped eight shots.

WINDHAM 5, DEERING 0: Sarah Talon struck for two goals just over a minute apart in the second half, completing a hat trick as the Eagles (11-0) cruised past the Rams (2-8-1) in Portland.

Windham led 2-0 at halftime on goals by Talon and Ashley Clark.

Tiana Salazar closed out the scoring.

Courtney Jackson made 11 saves for Deering. Eliza Trafford and Reilly Russell split time in goal for Windham, combining for four saves.

NOBLE 4, PORTLAND 1: Olivia Howard and Mackenzie Jordan scored two goals apiece and Molly Mason had three assists as the Knights (6-5) downed the Bulldogs (4-6) at North Berwick.

Noble keeper Allie Moore finished with 10 saves.

Anneliese Collin scored for Portland, and Vanessa Conley stopped 13 shots.

WAYNFLETE 5, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Iris Stutzman and Vivian Rallis each scored twice as the Flyers (6-4-1) cruised past the Raiders (1-10) in Fryeburg.

Lucy Hart also scored. Izzy Gleason and Vivienne Cook each had an assist.

Keysha Winters made eight saves for Fryeburg.

MT. ARARAT 3, MORSE 0: Islah Godo opened the scoring with a long shot in the 10th minute, starting the Eagles (6-2-2) on their way to a win over the Shipbuilders (2-8-1) at Bath.

Amanda Pickens made it 2-0 with 2:16 left in the first half. Ella Bergeron rounded out the scoring in the game’s final minute.

FIELD HOCKEY

YARMOUTH 2, FREEPORT 1: Juliet Meas broke a 1-1 tie in the fourth quarter, lifting the Clippers (8-3-2) over the Falcons (4-6) at Freeport.

Yarmouth’s Colleen Lynch opened the scoring in the second quarter. Sophie Bradford countered after a Kyla Havey pass with 18 seconds to play in the third quarter.

NYA/WAYNFLETE 3, WELLS 1: Emilia McKenney erased an early deficit with two goals in the second quarter, then set up an insurance goal by Emily Bowden in the fourth quarter as NYA/Waynflete (6-3) defeated Wells (2-5-2) in Portland.

Molly-Kate Dempsey’s unassisted goal put the Warriors ahead before McKenney struck twice, with assists from Emily Kalinich and Tilsley Kelly.

Elli Howerton-Lynch recorded six saves for the Panthers. Olivia Norris of Wells stopped seven shots.

BONNY EAGLE 2, WESTBROOK 1: Kate Fullerton broke a scoreless tie with an unassisted goal, sparking the Scots (4-6-1) to a win over the Blue Blazes (2-7) at Westbrook.

Emma Burnham tallied the second goal, with an assist from Allie Hegarty.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 4, LAKE REGION 1: The Raiders opened a 2-0 lead on first-half goals by Grace Murley and Olivia Towne, and Jade Blood and Eliza Thorne added goals in the fourth quarter as the Raiders (8-4) pulled away from the Lakers (3-5-1) at Fryeburg.

Mallory Smith put in a rebound in the fourth quarter to briefly cut Lake Region’s deficit to 2-1.

Reiyn Hart stopped 14 shots for Lake Region. Fryeburg’s Eden Voter had one save.

MT. ARARAT 1, OXFORD HILLS 0: Paige Witwicki scored with an assist from Audrey Marchildon in the fourth quarter, and the Eagles (7-3-2) blanked the Vikings (8-5) in Paris.

Piper Cohen made four saves for the shutout. Oxford Hills goalie Gabby Wright stopped six shots.

ST. DOMINIC 2, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Bella Pelletier scored one goal and set up another, and the Saints (10-0) shut out the Hawks (2-8-1) in Auburn.

Lorelei Bonney also scored. St. Dom’s goalie Pilar Hewey stopped four shots.

Amber Barrett made eight saves for Sacopee Valley.

