Cara and Cecile Stadler, the owners of Tao Yuan Restaurant, BaoBao Dumpling House and ZaoZe Café & Market, have new schedules and formats to announce:

• ZaoZe Café & Market, 5 Abbey Road, Brunswick, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and will offer an expanded list of Asian specialty foods.

ZaoZe Café will offer an à la carte lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, but will no longer offer dinner service. They are, however, offering a dinner takeout option every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Order in advance and pick up between 5 and 6 p.m. The four-course dinners serve two and are $50.

• BaoBao Dumpling House, 133 Spring St., Portland, is open from 4:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

• Tao Yuan, 22 Pleasant St., Brunswick, remains closed at this time due to insufficient staff.

Food News

Portersfield Cider in Pownal is now offering tastings on Saturday afternoons at 2, 3 and 4 p.m. by reservation only to avoid crowds. The farm has over 225 varieties of apple, many of which are heritage. The ciders are blended, fermented and aged several months, with fall harvest ciders being released the following August. Reservations can be made at portersfieldcider.com/reservations or by calling 233-5534. 255 Elmwood Road.

Gather in Yarmouth continues to have dining outside on the deck (with heaters), the lawn (without heat) and inside (with HEPA air filters). The farm-fresh eatery has added new items to the fall menu, including Braised Chicken & Dumplings and Squash Fritters. According to a recent email about the prospective sale, they are in discussions with possible buyers but nothing concrete as yet. They are continuing to serve creative and comforting dinners from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. 189 Main St.

Owl & Elm, 365 Main St., Yarmouth, is serving dinner from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with dining inside and on the patio. Dinner items include Chicken & Waffles (one of my favorites), Cod Puttanesca with Olives, White Anchovies and Pepperoncini, and a falafel board appetizer. Reservations at 847-0580. The Bakery Bar is open from 8-11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Centre Street Bakery in Bath is reopening Tuesday, Oct. 12, with a full array of breads and pastries. Sandwiches, too. The hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with a new bread menu and a new sandwich sides menu. 29 Centre St., 389-4547.

Bravo Maine! is in its new location at 559 Brighton Ave., Portland. The owner, Justine Corbi, now hosts pop-up French dinners every Tuesday and Wednesday. The service is limited to 10 people, the menu is à la carte and drinks are BYOB. The menu and link to Open Table reservations is at bravomaine.com, or call 425-4482.

