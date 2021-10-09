VASSALBORO — Lucas Flaherty was confident about his abilities going into the Class A golf state championship Saturday at Natanis Golf Course.

After all, the South Portland junior won the Southwestern Maine Activities Association qualifier earlier in the week – at the very same golf course – and has been at the top of his game all season.

“The qualifier definitely gave me the confidence I needed,” Flaherty said. “I knew I was coming in near the top of the state. I just had to play my game and let it come to me.”

That he did. Flaherty carded four birdies, two bogeys, and one double-bogey en route to an even-par 72 to take the Class A individual title by four strokes. Quinn Dillon of Gorham and Cole Binette of Kennebunk tied for second.

In Class A girls, the field was no match for Noble senior Cheyenne Couture. Couture’s 13-over round of 85 bested second-place Remy Levin of Bonny Eagle by seven strokes.

In Class C, George Fahey of Waynflete took home his second individual title with a 1-over 73. Clarice Bell of Orono claimed the girls’ crown with a 90.

“To be honest, it wasn’t even my best round, I think I was 5 under at one point,” said Fahey, who triple-bogeyed the 18th hole. “My putts were working early, then it was my irons. I used the driving iron a lot today to keep the ball in play.”

Fahey edged Kents Hill’s Nico Von Gaudecker, who shot a 74. Bell was three shots better than Dexter’s Caitlyn Chabot among Class C girls.

“This feels amazing,” Bell said. “To finish my high school career like this is truly awesome.”

Bell finished third last year. She was determined to improve.

“Everything was working, my practice here really paid off,” Bell said. “I’ve made the drive down here plenty of times; this made those trips even more worth it.”

The team titles went to Falmouth in Class A and Dexter in Class C. For Falmouth, Paul Dilworth shot a 77, John Hwang and Jack Stowell each scored 78, and Mitchell Hamm shot an 82. The Navigators’ team score of 315 was 10 strokes less than runner-up Thornton Academy.

“This has been the goal since day one,” said Falmouth senior captain Dominic Tracy. “We were a bit worried about qualifying when we didn’t play at our best (on Monday). To bounce back from that and finish with a state title is pretty cool.”

Kents Hill edged out St. Dominic Academy and Waynflete in Class C.

“We didn’t know what to expect coming into today,” said Kents Hill senior Jack Bonneford. “The boys came through when it mattered most. We kept our heads down and stayed positive out there.”

Noble’s Couture made sure to keep her composure when it mattered most.

“Keeping a positive mindset and not letting myself get down from one shot was big for me,” Couture said. “I hit a few bad shots and moved on, which helped me keep my focus. My irons were really working for me and I was striking the ball well. The conditions were great.”

South Portland Coach Tom Hyland noted that Flaherty’s individual title is the first ever for the Red Riots.

“The driver, the driver was really working for me,” Flaherty said. “I just wanted to keep the ball in play; that was the mindset coming into today.”

Other medalists in Class A boys included Edoardo Galazzi of Thornton Academy and Dilworth, both of whom shot 77s. Ty Henke of Mt. Ararat, Hwang and Stowell of Falmouth, and Parker Hilchey of Camden Hills tied for sixth with 78s. On the girls’ side, Ruth Weeks of Greely, Taylor Gardner of Hampden Academy and Nicole Walker of Gorham tied for third at 96, and Karinna Beacham of Greely finished sixth with a 98.

In Class C, Wyatt Folsom of Maranacook shot a 75 to take third place. Michael Bruce of Fort Fairfield and Collin Moody of Houlton tied for fifth at 77.

