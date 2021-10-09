YARMOUTH ­­— Sophie Dickson collected 29 assists, and Elena Miller’s long service run helped close out the match Saturday as Yarmouth remained unbeaten in volleyball by defeating Cape Elizabeth in four sets.

The Clippers (12-0) took the first two sets, 25-13 and 25-22, before the Capers (9-4) fought off three match points in the third set, eventually winning it 30-28.

Miller then served the final 12 points of the fourth as Yarmouth pulled away, 25-9.

Miller added 13 kills, while Annie Vinnekota had 12 kills for the Clippers.

Cape Elizabeth got 14 kills from Anneliese Rudberg and 21 assists from Maeve McQueeney.

SANFORD/NOBLE 3, KENNEBUNK 0: Sage Study had 12 kills and three blocks, and Kora Eckelman added six kills and five blocks as the Spartans (8-2) defeated the Rams (2-8) by scores of 25-16, 25-13 and 25-14, at Sanford.

Grace Davie chipped in with 20 assists. Madison Keefe and Rebecca King combined for seven digs.

FOOTBALL

THORNTON ACADEMY 46, LAWRENCE 7: Jack Emerson rushed for two touchdowns and had a near-perfect passing day as the Trojans (6-0) defeated the Bulldogs (3-2) in Saco.

Emerson was 13 of 14 in the air for 221 yards and two touchdowns. He also staked the Trojans to an early 13-0 lead by scoring on runs of 7 and 26 yards in the first quarter.

Hayden Whitney had 10 carries for 110 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Anthony Jones caught seven passes for 65 yards and a TD. Dontae Noel and Alec St. John scored the other Thornton touchdowns.

Andrew Trombley of Lawrence caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Lucas Campbell late in the second quarter.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 33, YORK 12: Gunnar Saunders ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more, leading the Raiders (4-2) to a Class C South win over the Wildcats (3-2) at Fryeburg.

York cut a 14-0 deficit to 14-12 on a 52-yard run by Caleb Pappagallo in the third quarter. But Saunders connected with Caleb Micklon for TDs of 25 and 5 yards, sandwiched around a 10-yard scoring run by Hayden Fox.

DIRIGO 34, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 32: Charlie Houghton threw two touchdown passes to Trenton Hutchinson and ran for two scores as the Cougars (4-2) overcame a 32-8 halftime deficit against the Seagulls (4-2) in an eight-man game at Old Orchard Beach.

A 95-yard run by Curtis Errington in the fourth quarter cut OOB’s lead to 32-28. Houghton then scored the winning touchdown on a 2-yard run.

Jacob Payea accounted for four touchdowns for the Seagulls – two passing and two rushing. Riley Provencher caught three TD passes, including one from Aiden Hubert.

BOYS’ SOCCER

SANFORD 2, MASSABESIC 0: Cole Adawadkar scored both goals and Tommy Hickey made seven saves as the Spartans (2-7-1) shut out the Mustangs (0-11) in Sanford.

Brady Taylor had an assist.

Lucas Farrenkopf made eight saves for Massabesic.

WELLS 4, POLAND 1: Eli Roy scored twice during a four-goal outburst in the second half as the Warriors (2-10) rallied past the Knights (2-9) in Poland.

With Wells trailing 1-0 after first-half goal by Poland’s Talen Langevin, Roy was fouled in the penalty box and converted the kick.

Spencer Carpenter put the Warriors ahead when chipped the ball over Poland keeper Trevor Robbins. Roy put in a rebound with about five minutes left, and Derek Martin added a late goal.

PORTLAND 9, NOBLE 0: Cristo Vumpa led the Bulldogs (7-4) with two goals as they cruised past the Knights (2-5-3) in Portland.

Kia Dilamini, Jack Fink, Ollie Hettenbach, Martin Kalala, Nick Paterniti, Francisco Samuel and Emmanuel Sungubele each scored once. Jose Kiala and Ben Littell combined for the shutout, making a total of two saves.

Noble keeper Andrew Pike had 11 saves.

