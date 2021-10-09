ROCKPORT — Ellie Sullivan put the Brunswick field hockey team (7-4-2) ahead in the second quarter, and Kelsey Sullivan added a third-quarter goal in a 2-0 win over Camden Hills (4-6) on Saturday.
Ava Wolverton assisted on Sullivan’s goal. Ahavah Burch made nine saves for Brunswick.
