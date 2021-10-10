NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Alice G. Snowman, 94, of New Port Richey, Fla., passed away on Sept 21, 2021 in New Port Richey.

She was born on May 17, 1927 on the Passamaquoddy Reservation at Indian Township, Maine, the daughter of Simon Anthony and Margaret Mary (Mitchell) Gabriel.

Alice graduated with a Medical Secretarial degree from Husson College in Bangor and was the former President of the Epsilon Tau Epsilon Sorority, Husson College.

She had many talents including sewing, cooking, bowling and gardening. She was a cub scout den mother. She was also quite formidable at both Bingo and poker.

Alice had a career as an executive secretary for the President of the Homeowners Savings Bank in Portland, but above all, making a home for her husband, Fred, four children and her grandchildren was her greatest joy.

She was predeceased by her parents; her siblings Sylvia, Simon and Richard Gabriel; her husband, Frederick L. Snowman; and her daughter, Kathy Ann Snowman.

Alice is survived by her aunt, Doris Chapman; her siblings Clare Gabriel, Roger Ritter and Deborah Brooks; her four children, Frederick M. Snowman and his wife Jo-Anne, Michael J. Snowman and his wife Nancy, John B. Snowman and his wife Amanda, Barbara A. Leonard and her husband Randall; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will take place on Friday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. at St. Maximillian Kolbe Catholic Church, 150 Black Point Rd., Scarborough. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the Veterans Cemetery in Augusta. Refreshments will follow at 3 p.m. at Frederick Snowman’s home, 16 Krams Point Rd., Raymond.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, Alice would appreciate a donation to the: Parkinson’s

Foundation online at:

https://www.parkinson.org/ or

Parkinson’s Foundation

200 SE 1st St.

Suite 800

Miami, FL 33131

Guest Book