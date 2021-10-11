Climate change is here, and it is having real effects on our health, our homes and our economy in Maine. One of the most important ways to act on climate change is to elect leaders who are committed to bold solutions that match the scale of the challenge. That is why I am voting for Victoria Foley for mayor of Biddeford.
Victoria will enact innovative, equitable and cost-effective strategies to address both the causes and impacts of climate change in Biddeford. She will also prioritize public engagement to ensure that climate initiatives incorporate the pressing needs and concerns of residents – including high-quality affordable housing and sound infrastructure.
Dealing with climate change will require new ways of thinking and doing things. Victoria will bring the fresh ideas, energy and leadership needed to tackle the challenges ahead. Please vote for Victoria Foley for mayor this Nov. 2.
Meaghan Daly
Biddeford
