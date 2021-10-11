A Yarmouth teenager was seriously injured when she fell down a waterfall in the White Mountains on Sunday.

The 14-year-old girl was hiking with family and friends when she tried to climb an area near Cloudland Falls along the Falling Waters Trail in Lincoln just after 3 p.m., according to officials from New Hampshire Fish and Game. She fell nearly the entire length of the waterfall.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Volunteer rescuers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue team and conservation officers from the fish and game department performed first aid and transported the teen down the trail.

“It was quickly decided that she needed to be carried in a litter, and the carry-out party was able to navigate the treacherous areas of the trail without further incident,” Conservation Officer Jonathan Demler said in a press release.

The teen, whose name was not released, was taken to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth.

In a separate incident on Sunday afternoon, a Cape Elizabeth woman sustained a serious ankle injury while on railroad tracks in Crawford Notch, but was rescued by a train engineer.

The hiker, 33-year-old Allie Wityak, was unable to walk after she was injured a little over a mile from the train station near the AMC Highland Center, according to fish and game officials.

The Conway Scenic Railroad train was about to depart on its return trip to North Conway when she called for help. The experienced engineer was able to stop and pick Wityak up while the train was descending through the notch. The train then brought her to the Arethusa Falls trailhead and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

