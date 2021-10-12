BRUNSWICK — Strong defensive play is essential for success, and the Mt. Ararat field hockey team is consistently proving that point of late.

After a 2-0 win over Brunswick on Tuesday, the Eagles have now won five straight games and six out of their last seven. They’ve allowed just four goals in its last five games.

“The defense has been on fire of late,” Mt. Ararat head coach Krista Chase said. “They all know each other well and have a really good system in place.”

Audrey Marchildon scored from Paige Witwicki with just under four minutes to go in the first half to give the Eagles (8-3-2) the only goal it would need. They doubled their lead as time expired in the third quarter when Belle Hemond’s slap shot on a penalty corner found the back of the cage.

“We’ve been coming together really well over the past month or so,” said Hemond, a junior midfielder. “We’ve really wanted it and had to push ourselves these last few games and the results have been good.

Chase agreed.

“We’ve been emphasizing the little things like the camaraderie and the communication,” she said. “The players have really gained chemistry with one another and understand each others’ strengths and weaknesses.”

Behind the goalkeeping of Piper Cohen (six saves) and the defense led by seniors Megan Reed and Greta Marchildon, the Eagles have proven to be tough to score on.

Brunswick, which closes the regular season at 7-5-2, has had trouble finding the back of the cage this season.

“We’re having trouble putting it in and we’re trying to figure that out,” Brunswick head coach Carrie Sullivan said. “I thought we really dominated in the second half, but we couldn’t get it in.”

Despite holding possession for much of the second half and having seven corner penalties awarded to Mt. Ararat’s four, the Dragons mustered just seven shots and only five on the cage.

Tuesday marked the second and final regular-season affair between the two rivals. The two tied earlier this season in Topsham. Both teams had a pretty good idea of how the game would go coming into Tuesday.

“I think we know what type of game it’s going to be against them (Brunswick),” Hemond said. “Both teams know each other pretty well.”

Added Sullivan, whose team dropped just its second game by two more goals or more: “We know Mt. Ararat better than we know anyone else. It’s always going to be a close game with Brunswick and Mt. Ararat.

“We’ve been great on defense, they’ve been turning it up to another level lately,” Sullivan said. “We’ll try some different things as we head into the postseason on offense.”

Marchildon’s goal came after Mt. Ararat was awarded a corner penalty and Witwicki found her in front of the net. Hemond’s goal came from the top of the circle coming hard off her stick and past the outstretched leg of Brunswick goalie Ahavah Burch (four saves).

“Hopefully we can keep up this momentum,” Chase said. “Each game is a little more intense this time of year.”

