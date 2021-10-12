OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Major A. Robert Joubert, 77, was Promoted to Glory on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at his residence with his family by his side. He was born in Worcester, Mass., on Nov. 24, 1943, the son of Albert and Edna (Nichols) Joubert. Bob was raised from a young age by Ernest and Martha Smith, graduating from the Oxford, Mass., School Systems. He attended The Salvation Army Officer Training School in The Bronx. Bob served as Corp Officer in Southern New England Area before being stationed in the Adult Rehabilitation Centers Command. He and his wife Jan retired to the Old Orchard Beach Corps in 2002, where he enjoyed caring for the flowers around The Salvation Army property.During retirement, he was the chaplain for The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center in Portland. Bob enjoyed saltwater fishing, reading, and jigsaw puzzles. Major Joubert is survived by his wife Janice (Brown) Joubert of Old Orchard Beach, three children: Joy (Marcus) Jugenheimer of Boston, MA; Tammy (Steven) Dunmire of Buffalo, NY; Robert (Victoria) Joubert of Stratford, NJ and 9 grandchildren: Caitie, Chaya, Hannah, Matthew, John, Joshua, Lael, Joanna, and Elias. He also loved his nieces and nephews very much.Friends and relatives may call at The Salvation Army Corps: 2 Sixth St, Old Orchard Beach Sunday October 17, 2021 from 2 to 3pm. A 3:00 PM memorial service will immediately follow at the Corps. A graveside service will be held Monday October 18, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Deering Park section. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral home 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with his services. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his memory please consider The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center 88 Preble St.Portland, ME 04101

