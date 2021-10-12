WINDHAM — Ellie Miller scored in overtime to lift Windham to a field hockey win over Gorham on Tuesday.

Zoe Dries had an assist on the Miller’s winning goal.

Goalie Kelsey Gerry racked up 12 saves for Windham (8-5-1). Lauren Bachner made seven saves for Gorham (7-5).

FALMOUTH 3, BONNY EAGLE 0: Chloe Bush had a goal and an assist as the Navigators (8-4) beat the Scots (5-7-1) in Falmouth.

Charlize Kelly and Anna Turgeon also scored for Falmouth.

Bella Marier had seven saves for Bonny Eagle.

NYA/WAYNFLETE 5, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Emilia McKenney had a hat trick and the Panthers (7-3) beat the Hawks (2-9-1) in Yarmouth.

Emily Kalinich and Emma Bowden each added a goal for NYA/Waynflete.

Amber Barrett had three saves for Sacopee Valley, while Elliana Howerton-Lynch and Jane Livingston combined for 18 saves for the Panthers.

MT. ARARAT 2, BRUNSWICK 0: The Eagles (8-3-2) earned their fifth straight win, shutting out the Dragons (7-5-2) in Brunswick.

Audrey Marchildon and Belle Hemond scored for Mt. Ararat. Paige Witwicki had an assists.

Piper Cohen stopped six shots to earn the shutout.

SCARBOROUGH 5, MARSHWOOD 0: Lily Stone and Jaianna Quigley had first goals for the Red Storm (12-1), who jumped out to a 2-0 first-half lead and beat the Hawks (2-10) in Scarborough.

Halle Seguin and Daisy Stone added third-quarter goals for Scarborough. Lily Stone added a goal in the fourth.

Lily Dupree stopped eight shots for Marshwood, while Katie Roy stopped two for the Red Storm.

MASSABESIC 2, KENNEBUNK 1: Brianna Stephenson buried the winning goal in overtime to lift the Mustangs (10-1) to a win over the Rams (6-6) in Kennebunk.

Emily Jacobs also scored for Massabesic, while Becky Taggert scored for Kennebunk.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

PORTLAND 2, KENNEBUNK 1: Anneliese Collin and Eliza Stein scored first-half goals as the Bulldogs (5-6) beat the Rams (4-7) in Portland.

Elizabeth Littell and Collin each added an assist and Vanessa Connolly stopped 10 shots for the Bulldogs.

Victoria Ladd scored in the second half for Kennebunk. Mackenzie Howard stopped six shots.

THORNTON ACADEMY 2, CHEVERUS 1: Serra Rich scored two minutes into overtime to lift the Trojans (8-4) to a win over the Stags (7-4) in Saco.

Rich scored both goals for Thornton Academy, the first in the fifth minute off of a corner kick. Quincy Thibault assisted on Rich’s game-winner.

Julia Kratzer scored from an Anna Vigue cross in the 25th minute for Cheverus.

DEERING 4, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Elsa Freeman scored a goal in both halves as the Rams (4-8-1) blanked the Red Riots (1-11) on senior night at Memorial Field.

Emma Hallee scored three minutes into the game, then assisted on Freeman’s second goal. The Rams also scored on an own goal.

Elise Connor and Katie O’Hare split time in net for South Portland, combining for six saves. Courtney Jackson and Anna Krush teamed up to record a pair of saves for the Rams.

BRUNSWICK 6, BREWER 0: Alexis Morin scored three goals as the Dragons (10-1) beat the Witches (6-3) in Brunswick.

Mia Klimash had a goal and added a pair of assists for Brunswick, Molly Taub and Emilienne Biddings-Augustine added goals, while Kynli VanLeer added an assist. Sophia Morin stopped six shots to earn the shutout.

Bella Tanis recorded 11 saves for Brewer.

YARMOUTH 1, YORK 0: Macy Gilroy scored with a minute and a half left in the game as the Clippers (10-1-1) beat the Wildcats (7-3-1) in York.

WINDHAM 8, BIDDEFORD 1: Sarah Talon had a hat trick and the Eagles (12-0) beat the Tigers (5-8) in Windham.

Ashley Clark and Emily Talbot each scored twice and Abbey Thornton added a goal. Reilly Russell and Eliza Trafford had two saves a piece for Windham.

Kaelly O’Guinn scored for Biddeford and Sarah Parks had 16 saves.

GORHAM 6, SANFORD 0: Katie Gooch scored two first-half goals as the Rams (8-1-2) beat the Spartans (2-8) in Gorham.

Ashley Connolly, Allie Myles, Katelyn Nichols and Emma Stevens each chipped in with one goal for Gorham. Madison Michaud recorded two assists and Faith Connolly had one. Rachel Gross stopped four shots.

Sanford goalkeeper Julissa McBaron made 13 saves.

FREEPORT 2, GREELY 1: Emily Olsen scored on a corner kick and had an assist on another corner as the Falcons (4-6) beat the Rangers (4-4-2) in Freeport.

Ellie Whittier tipped in a corner kick for Freeport’s second goal.

BOYS’ SOCCER

ERSKINE 2, LINCOLN ACADEMY 1: Aidan Larrabee scored two goals to lead Erskine Academy (10-1-1) to a win over Lincoln Academy (3-7-2) in Newcastle.

Jack Blais had an assist for Erskine.

Jack Duncan scored a goal for Lincoln.

YARMOUTH 6, YORK 0: Truman Peters and Owen Redfield both scored twice as the Clippers (11-0-1) beat the Wildcats (5-7) in Yarmouth.

Adam McLaughlin and Steve Fulton each added a goal for Yarmouth.

Cole Snyder had two saves for Yarmouth, while Hayden Forbes had 10 saves for York.

GREELY 2, FREEPORT 0: Owen Piesik scored in the first half and Gage Cooney added a second-half goal to lead the Rangers (9-2-1) past the Falcons (7-4-1) Cumberland.

Piesik’s scored on a rebound after a header by Tommy Bennert in the 16th minute hit the post.

Cooney then headed home a free kick from Ethan Njitoh 11 minutes into the second half.

Luca Duina saved two shots for the Rangers, while Colin Cronin made seven saves for the Falcons.

– Eli Canfield of The Times Record contributed to this report.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous