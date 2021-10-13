Bath officials are offering a third round of a grant program intended to help local businesses spruce up the exterior of their buildings.

According to the city website, the grant can only be used on exterior projects like painting or replacing awnings, windows or doors on buildings considered to be commercial or mixed-use properties. The grant can also be used to make a property comply with Americans with Disabilities Act standards or other accessibility improvements.

Interior projects, new construction, or repairs to a building’s roof or parking areas aren’t eligible for the grant, according to the city’s rules.

The city is offering a total of $100,000 to be awarded to local businesses to assist in exterior projects. Grant funding is available for up to 50% of the total cost of the project or up to $10,000, whichever is less. Each applicant may be awarded only one grant per calendar year. The grants are funded by a Bath Iron Works tax agreement.

An application for the grant program is available on the city’s website. The deadline to submit an application is 4:30 p.m. on December 31.

According to the city’s website, the grant program is intended to “increase the economic vitality and encourage private investment” and “act as a catalyst for continued investment and upkeep in commercial and mixed use properties within the city of Bath.” The program also encourages property owners to enhance and maintain the appearance of Bath’s picturesque downtown.

This is the third round of the grant program, and some businesses, like Lisa Marie’s Made in Maine, have taken advantage of multiple rounds.

The owners of Lisa-Marie’s Made in Maine, who own their building on Front Street, received the grant twice and plan to apply to receive a third grant.

Andrew Stewart, store co-owner, said the first grant was used to replace ground-level windows and the front door in one section of the store, and the second grant was used to replace second floor windows from around the late 1960s with more energy efficient windows.

Should the store earn another grant from the city, Steward said it will be used to replace more ground-level windows and a door.

Lisa Marie’s Made in Maine fills a building on Front Street in downtown Bath, but the three rooms that make up the store are connected inside. Because of this, Steward said the company broke up a larger project into three phases, with each phase dedicated to a round of the façade grant program.

Though the grant doesn’t cover the cost of the restoration, Steward said it certainly helps.

“We’re thankful for the city to offer the grant,” said Steward. “It has given us a chance to get things done that wouldn’t have happened otherwise.”

Interim City Manager Marc Meyers did not return requests for comment Wednesday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: