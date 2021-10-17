Exterior renovations of Main Street businesses in Lisbon that started last month under the business façade grant program are nearing completion.

The town’s Economic and Community Development Director Brett Richardson said the total renovation cost for the five projects is $120,400. While $59,200 is covered by the grant façade program the property owners cover the rest.

The funding for the program is through Community Development Block Grant. In June 2020, the Office of Community Development awarded Lisbon a $100,000 grant to administer the program.

This is a rebate program where business and property owners receive reimbursement for up to 50 percent of the renovation cost in amounts ranging from $2,500 to $20,000 to make visual improvements to the exterior of their buildings, including repainting, repairing window bump-outs, replacing doors and trim.

Businesses located on Village Street, Main Street, and Route 196 are eligible for the grant funds.

For Frank’s Restaurant and Pub and Legendary Status, the program was a chance to find funds to repair window bump-outs facing Main Street and to repaint the entire façade with oil-based stain.

“We wouldn’t have been able to carry out the renovation works this year without the grant money, considering going through the pandemic was not easy on restaurants,” said Traci Austin, the owner of Frank’s Restaurant and Pub. “The building looks the way it should — appealing to people who pass by.”

The contractors finished the work Friday, and the building inspection will be done on Monday, added Austin.

The total cost for renovating the two buildings was $40,000. The grant covered $20,000, the building owners covered the rest.

Renovations at Mike’s flooring, another business on Main Street, included new siding and trim. The renovation works at Eastcraeft, a local clothing store, included repairs to trim and door overhang and painting the rear of the building on Route 196.

The renovation works at Olive Pit Brewing will start next month.

“The goal of the program is to provide funding to help private property owners and local businesses improve the exterior appearance of their building, and thereby improve the overall visual character of Lisbon’s key commercial areas,” said Richardson. “By improving the visual appearance. It also attracts additional investment.”

Richardson said the town still has some money left from the grant funds and are currently considering applications for the next round of projects. The last date for businesses to participate in the program is Oct. 29.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: