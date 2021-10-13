Portland has needed a new homeless shelter for many years now, and there is an excellent plan ready to go!
The on-site social services, medical services and substance abuse counseling at the homeless service center will make a big difference in treating issues that often affect our unhoused population or are the cause of homelessness. These services would be under one roof, in a consolidated location. This is not something that can be duplicated easily across multiple shelters.
When we vote on Nov. 2, please Vote ‘C’ on Question 1.
Mark Bessire
Portland
