Portland has needed a new homeless shelter for many years now, and there is an excellent plan ready to go!

The on-site social services, medical services and substance abuse counseling at the homeless service center will make a big difference in treating issues that often affect our unhoused population or are the cause of homelessness. These services would be under one roof, in a consolidated location. This is not something that can be duplicated easily across multiple shelters.

When we vote on Nov. 2, please Vote ‘C’ on Question 1.

Mark Bessire

Portland

