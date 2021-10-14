I recently learned that a much-loved local citizen attempted suicide. This was hushed up, and reported as a heart attack. Not only is this dishonest, but it sends a devastating message to those suffering from depression or other mental illness.
We need to bring mental illness out of the shadows. Why is it OK to talk about physical injury, but not about emotional hurt? The stigma attached to mental illness harms us all, shaming the victim and making it hard to provide help. How we can help someone if society tells them not to talk about it?
This is not the first hushed-up suicide attempt in our community. I know of several recent deaths here that could quite possibly be self-inflicted. It’s time to break the silence. It could save lives.
I know something about this. My son, suffering severe depression, killed himself 13 years ago. I will never believe that he had to die at age 24.
Steve Cartwright
Tenants Harbor
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Correction
-
Opinion
Commentary: A vote against power line is a vote for fossil-fuel polluters
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: CMP has pulled the plug on service
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: NECEC corridor will spur growth, create jobs
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: It’s time to break the silence about suicide
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.