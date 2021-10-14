SOUTH PORTLAND — Silas Yeaton recorded a hat trick to lead the Pine Tree Academy boys soccer team to an 8-0 win over Greater Portland Christian on Thursday.
Chuma Johnson contributed two goals and an assist for the Breakers (7-4-0). Benjamin Ndamakunda, Asher Hart and Senis Belandria Contreras also scored.
Tyler Wilson stopped 10 shots for the Lions (1-7-0).
GIRLS SOCCER
PINE TREE ACADEMY 5, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 0: Jackie Mathieu, Abigail Stearman, Eliana Tardif, Nancy Alvarez and Emily Santos tallied a goal apiece as the Breakers (6-3) defeated the Lions (0-6) in South Portland.
Sophia Steward made 10 saves for Greater Portland Christian. Tardif and Paige Tyson split time in net for PTA, finishing with a total of four saves.
