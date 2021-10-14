HOUSTON — Chris Sale will start Game 1 of the ALCS for the Red Sox on Friday night and Nathan Eovaldi will pitch Game 2 on Saturday, Manager Alex Cora announced Thursday.

ALCS GAME 1 WHO: Red Sox (Sale) at Astros (Valdez) WHEN: 8:07 p.m. TELEVISION: FOX

Sale’s first postseason outing didn’t go as planned in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Rays, as he allowed five runs in one inning. He will be pitching Friday on a full week of rest.

Eovaldi has been Boston’s best starter so far this postseason, posting a 2.61 ERA (three earned runs in 10⅓ innings) over two outings. After dominating the Yankees in the wild-card game on Oct. 5, Eovaldi pitched Sunday in Game 3 of the ALDS against Tampa Bay, holding the Rays to two runs on three hits in five-plus innings.

Cora did not announce a starter for Game 3, which will be Monday at Fenway Park. Astros Manager Dusty Baker said Framber Valdez will start Game 1 for Houston and Luis Garcia will start Game 2.

The Sox struggled against both young pitchers this year. Valdez shut them down twice in a six-day stretch in June, allowing a total of two runs in 14⅓ innings while recording 18 strikeouts. Garcia allowed one run in seven innings while striking out six in an Astros win on June 1.

This story will be updated.