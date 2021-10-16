I am supporting Adam Hamilton with my vote for South Portland school board on Nov. 2.
Adam has lived in South Portland his entire life. For 48 years, Adam has lived his life openly.
So, this is what I know about Adam: There are no secrets; he is a pipe fitter for a fire protection company and has obtained and maintains the credentials for his profession.
He and his daughter are friendly neighbors. He doesn’t exaggerate or gossip behind peoples’ backs. He and his daughter have empathy for others. He has never lied to me. He appears to be accountable to himself and does not make excuses. He speaks openly of his love of his country and our small community.
It’s simple stuff but how could one not support Adam? I am voting for Adam and encourage others to do so as well.
Jim Hoy
South Portland
