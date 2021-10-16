As recently reported, Portland politics have taken a turn for the worse. We are more divided, more negative and consequently, many good people are staying away from public service.

This year, three very good people are retiring from the Portland City Council, and on Nov. 2, Portland voters will have a chance to elect three new city councilors. That’s why I’m supporting Brandon Mazer in the at-large City Council race, and John Hinck in the District 2 race.

If we elect thoughtful, respectful and experienced candidates like John Hinck and Brandon Mazer, individuals with a track record of listening and conducting themselves with decorum, Portland can thrive. If we do the opposite, we risk gridlock, acrimony and decline.

As a longtime resident and former mayor, I care very much about Portland’s future. That’s why I’m supporting Brandon Mazer and John Hinck in their races for Portland City Council this November.

Jim Cohen

Former mayor, Portland

