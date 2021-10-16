NEWMARKET – Doris T. Langlois, 92, of Exeter Road died peacefully Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at Exeter Hospital.Born Dec. 24, 1928 in Durham, she was the daughter of Desire and Camelia (Provencher) Beaudet. She was one of many children all of which predeceased her.She worked for General Electric for many years.She was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Langlois who died in 1982 and her son, Master Sargent Robert L. Langlois who died in 1993.Doris was survived by her children, JoAnn Proulx and her husband Ronald of Deltona, FL, Joyce Wright of Portland, ME, David Langlois and his wife Darlene of Longs, S.C., and Gary Langlois of Nashua; eight grandchildren, Jaron, Randy, Danielle, Leona, Robbie, Jessica, Jonathan, and Jason; eight great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Visiting hours will be held on Tues, Oct. 19, from 5–7 p.m. at Kent and Pelczar Funeral Home and Crematory, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wed. Oct. 20, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 182 Main Street, Newmarket. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Newmarket.Visit http://www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made toAlzheimer’s Association.

