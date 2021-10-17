STANDISH – Bradley S. Marean, 58, of Standish, suddenly passed away due to a fatal truck accident on Oct. 13, 2021. He was born in Portland on Sept. 10, 1963, the son of Margaret and Erlon Marean.

Bradley attended local schools and graduated from Bonny Eagle High School in the class of 1981. He enjoyed visiting relatives in Florida, biking and taking bus tours to different parts of the country-especially to Niagara Falls, the Amish Country and various New England towns.

Bradley loved the time he spent with his family and friends. Every morning at 7 a.m., he would have breakfast and play cribbage with his mom, though his mom may not have been the most honest player, they both cherished these times together.

Brad looked forward to going to the Fryeburg Fair every year where he’d often meet up with friends. He enjoyed snowmobiling in Northern Maine with cousins and friends and enjoyed staying with them at their camp for a few days. Brad was a car enthusiast and enjoyed watching Mecum Auctions on T.V. He spent many happy hours together with the love of his life, Maggie, his beautiful dachshund. Brad will be missed by all of his family and friends.

Surviving him is his mother, Margaret Smith Marean; and aunts Janette Flament and Lois Tozier; and many cousins Gary Flament, Gail Libby, Colleen Nason, Melanie McManus, Mark Stubbs, Matthew Stubbs, Brenda Knudsen and Lori Waltz.

He was predeceased by his father, Erlon Marean; and by his aunt, Joanne Waltz.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Oct. 18 from 1 to 2 p.m., at Dolby, Blais and Segee, 76 State St., Gorham, with a funeral service starting at 2 p.m. Burial to follow at Dow’s Corner Cemetery, Standish. To express condolences or to participate in Brad’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous